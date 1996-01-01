19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The entropy change for a process that leads to the formation of the activated complex or transition state is known as the entropy of activation. Determine whether the sign of the entropy of activation for a bimolecular process would be positive or negative.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The entropy of activation for a bimolecular process would be positive.
B
The entropy of activation for a bimolecular process would be negative.
C
The entropy of activation for a bimolecular process would be equal to zero.