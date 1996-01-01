17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
When PH3(g) and HBr(g) react, the crystalline solid PH4Br(s) forms. Identify the Bronsted-Lowry acid and the Bronsted-Lowry base in the reaction.
When PH3(g) and HBr(g) react, the crystalline solid PH4Br(s) forms. Identify the Bronsted-Lowry acid and the Bronsted-Lowry base in the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bronsted-Lowry acid: HBr(g); Bronsted-Lowry base: PH3(g)
B
Bronsted-Lowry acid: PH3(g); Bronsted-Lowry base: HBr(g)
C
PH3(g) is both a Bronsted-Lowry acid and a Bronsted-Lowry base
D
HBr(g) is both a Bronsted-Lowry acid and a Bronsted-Lowry base