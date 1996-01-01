8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of P4(g) and chlorine gas to form PCl5(g) has a ΔH = –433.8 kJ/mol. On the other hand, the reaction of PCl3(g) and chlorine gas to form PCl5(g) has a ΔH = –87.9 kJ/mol. In these conditions, what is the enthalpy of the formation of PCl3(g)?
The reaction of P4(g) and chlorine gas to form PCl5(g) has a ΔH = –433.8 kJ/mol. On the other hand, the reaction of PCl3(g) and chlorine gas to form PCl5(g) has a ΔH = –87.9 kJ/mol. In these conditions, what is the enthalpy of the formation of PCl3(g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–521.7 kJ/mol
B
+521.7 kJ/mol
C
–345.9 kJ/mol
D
+345.9 kJ/mol