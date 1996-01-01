The reaction of P 4 (g) and chlorine gas to form PCl 5 (g) has a ΔH = –433.8 kJ/mol. On the other hand, the reaction of PCl 3 (g) and chlorine gas to form PCl 5 (g) has a ΔH = –87.9 kJ/mol. In these conditions, what is the enthalpy of the formation of PCl 3 (g)?