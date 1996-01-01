16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will increase the formation of NH3 in the following exothermic reaction at equilibrium?
N2 (g) + 3 H2 (g) ⇌ 2 NH3 (g)
a. increasing N2 in the reaction
b. decreasing H2 in the reaction
c. decreasing N2 in the reaction
d. removing NH3 as it forms in the reaction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a & c
B
a & d
C
b & c
D
b & d