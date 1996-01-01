Which of the following will increase the formation of NH 3 in the following exothermic reaction at equilibrium?

N 2 (g) + 3 H 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NH 3 (g)

a. increasing N 2 in the reaction

b. decreasing H 2 in the reaction

c. decreasing N 2 in the reaction

d. removing NH 3 as it forms in the reaction