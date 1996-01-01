6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
132PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, the standard cell potential of a cell is +0.124 V. If there are 4 electrons transferred in the reaction, what is the equilibrium constant value for the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.45×108
B
4.09×10−9
C
1.31×10−8
D
7.62×109