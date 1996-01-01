Bromophenol blue is an acid-base indicator with a pK a of 4.0. Its color changes from yellow to blue going from its acidic form to its basic form. What color will the solution appear when several drops of this indicator are placed in a 50.0 mL of 0.450 M HBr solution? What pH range will the indicator change color when 0.150 M KOH is slowly added to the solution?