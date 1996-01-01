18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bromophenol blue is an acid-base indicator with a pKa of 4.0. Its color changes from yellow to blue going from its acidic form to its basic form. What color will the solution appear when several drops of this indicator are placed in a 50.0 mL of 0.450 M HBr solution? What pH range will the indicator change color when 0.150 M KOH is slowly added to the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Indicator color: yellow; pH range = 5.0 to 6.0
B
Indicator color: yellow; pH range = 4.0 to 5.0
C
Indicator color: yellow; pH range = 3.0 to 5.0
D
Indicator color: blue; pH range = 5.0 to 6.0
E
Indicator color: blue; pH range = 3.0 to 5.0