22. Organic Chemistry
Structural Formula
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cyclooctane, C8H16, is a cyclic hydrocarbon formed from the hydrogenation of 1,5-cyclooctadiene. Each carbon atom follows the octet rule, being bonded to four other atoms. Provide the structural formula for cyclooctane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D