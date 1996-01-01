13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the intermolecular interaction/force that each of the following compounds would have among its molecules:
BaSO4, H2S, KBr, Xe, ClF, I2
Using the knowledge of the relevant strengths of these forces, rank these compounds in increasing order of their boiling points.
Identify the intermolecular interaction/force that each of the following compounds would have among its molecules:
BaSO4, H2S, KBr, Xe, ClF, I2
Using the knowledge of the relevant strengths of these forces, rank these compounds in increasing order of their boiling points.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BaSO4 > ClF > H2S > KBr > I2 > Xe
B
BaSO4 > H2S > KBr > Xe > I2 > ClF
C
KBr > BaSO4 > H2S > ClF > Xe > I2
D
BaSO4 > KBr > ClF > H2S > I2 > Xe
E
BaSO4 > KBr > H2S > Xe > ClF > I2