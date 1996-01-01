6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Complete Ionic Equations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the correct statement:
Select the correct statement:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NO3- and NH4+ are always spectator ions in a precipitation reaction.
B
OH- and NO3- are always spectator ions in a precipitation reaction.
C
H+ and NH4+are always spectator ions in a precipitation reaction.
D
H+ and OH- are always spectator ions in a precipitation reaction.
E
None of the above