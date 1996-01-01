21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The accompanying chart (in green) displays all of the stable isotopes of boron, carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, and fluorine along with their radioactive isotopes with t1/2 > 1 min (in yellow). Is 157N most likely to undergo beta emission based on the chart?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
157N is most likely to undergo beta emission.
B
157N is unlikely to undergo beta emission.