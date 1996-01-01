8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
8. Thermochemistry Heat Capacity
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two metal blocks, each weighing 250.0 g. One block is made of titanium and the other is made of platinum. Each block absorbed 16.34 kJ of heat. Identify which of the two metal blocks will have a higher rise in temperature. The molar heat capacities of Ti and Pt are 25.03 J/mol-°C and 25.86 J/mol-°C respectively.
Consider two metal blocks, each weighing 250.0 g. One block is made of titanium and the other is made of platinum. Each block absorbed 16.34 kJ of heat. Identify which of the two metal blocks will have a higher rise in temperature. The molar heat capacities of Ti and Pt are 25.03 J/mol-°C and 25.86 J/mol-°C respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Titanium
B
Platinum
C
Both metals will have the same rise in temperature
D
Cannot be determined