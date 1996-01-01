9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
One reaction that happens in the atmosphere is the photodissociation of CH4: CH4 + hν → CH3 + H. The reaction can be initiated by a light with a wavelength of approximately 290 nm. What region of the electromagnetic spectrum is this wavelength of light located?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ultraviolet light
B
Infrared light
C
Visible light
D
X-ray