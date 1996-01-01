2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Phases
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Phases
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements accurately describes the particle arrangement in gases compared to solids and liquids?
Which of the following statements accurately describes the particle arrangement in gases compared to solids and liquids?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Particles are widely spaced and move freely.
B
Particles are tightly packed and arranged in a fixed pattern.
C
Particles are loosely packed but still able to move past one another.
D
Particles are tightly packed but can change their arrangement.