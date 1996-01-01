An experiment is conducted on an alternative source for the production of methanol (CH 3 OH). One way to determine if methanol is produced is through titration with acidic potassium dichromate. The presence of methanol can be determined since Cr 2 O 7 2− is converted to Cr3+ and indicated by a color change from orange to green. During titration, methanol is oxidized to formaldehyde (CH 2 O) as described in the following chemical reaction:

3CH 3 OH(aq) + Cr 2 O 7 2−(aq) + 8H+(aq) → 3CH 2 O(aq) + 2Cr3+(aq) + 7H 2 O(l)

If the standard half-cell potential for the reduction of formaldehyde to methanol is 0.110 V, what is E° for the reaction?