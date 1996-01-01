6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experiment is conducted on an alternative source for the production of methanol (CH3OH). One way to determine if methanol is produced is through titration with acidic potassium dichromate. The presence of methanol can be determined since Cr2O72− is converted to Cr3+ and indicated by a color change from orange to green. During titration, methanol is oxidized to formaldehyde (CH2O) as described in the following chemical reaction:
3CH3OH(aq) + Cr2O72−(aq) + 8H+(aq) → 3CH2O(aq) + 2Cr3+(aq) + 7H2O(l)
If the standard half-cell potential for the reduction of formaldehyde to methanol is 0.110 V, what is E° for the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−1.25 V
B
1.25 V
C
−1.47 V
D
1.47 V