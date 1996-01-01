Identify which statement/s describe or explain hydrogen bonding between H 2 O molecules.





a. The partial negative charge of oxygen attracts the partial positive charge on hydrogen in another molecule.

b. The partial negative charge of oxygen attracts the partial positive charge on hydrogen on the same molecule.

c. Due to unequal sharing of electrons and bent structure, the H 2 O molecule is polar.

d. The hydrogen atoms in each water molecule attract each other making hydrogen bonds.

e. The positive charge of oxygen attracts the partial negative charge on hydrogen in another molecule.