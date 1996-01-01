13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which one of the following has the lowest melting point? C6H12O6(s), SiO2(s), MgCl2(s), or Xe(s). Explain your answer.
Determine which one of the following has the lowest melting point? C6H12O6(s), SiO2(s), MgCl2(s), or Xe(s). Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C6H12O6(s) will have the lowest melting point because it is a molecular solid.
B
SiO2(s) has weak covalent bonds so it will have the lowest melting point.
C
MgCl2(s) will have the lowest melting point because its ionic bond are the weakest.
D
Xe(s) will have the lowest melting point because it has very weak dispersion forces.