9. Quantum Mechanics
Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
9. Quantum Mechanics Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What specific characteristic of an electron's orbital does the magnetic quantum number determine?
What specific characteristic of an electron's orbital does the magnetic quantum number determine?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The size of the electron's orbital.
B
The shape of the electron's orbital.
C
The orientation of the electron's orbital in 3D space.
D
The spin of the electron.