2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Copper metal has two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 62.93 and 64.93 amu
a. Identify the number of protons and neutrons in each isotope and write the atomic symbol (including atomic number and mass number) for each isotope.
b. Calculate the abundance of each isotope given the average atomic mass of 63.5 amu.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
# N = 36, # P = 29, 63Cu = 96.3 % 65Cu = 3.7%
B
# N = 36, # P = 29, 63Cu = 71.5 % 65Cu = 28.5%
C
# N = 29, # P = 36, 63Cu = 85.5 % 65Cu = 14.5%
D
# N = 29, # P = 36, 63Cu = 58.6 % 65Cu = 41.4%