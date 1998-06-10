Microwave ovens operate by exposing food to microwave radiation, which is absorbed and turned into heat. How many photons are required to raise the temperature of an 450 mL cup of water from 23.5 °C to 97.2 °C if radiation with l = 10.0 cm is used, all energy is converted to heat, and 4.184 J is required to raise the temperature of 1.00 g of water by 1.00 °C?