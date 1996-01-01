12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the correct statement regarding hybrid orbitals
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sp hybrid orbitals have an angle of 180° between their lobes.
B
The lobes of sp3 hybrid orbitals point towards the vertices of a tetrahedron
C
When a sp2 hybrid orbital is formed from mixing orbitals, one unhybridized p orbital is left on the atom.
D
All of the above
E
None of the above