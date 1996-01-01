14. Solutions
Types of Aqueous Solutions
14. Solutions Types of Aqueous Solutions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
At room temperature, a solution is formed by adding solid solute to a solvent. After stirring, most of the solute dissolved but some settled at the bottom of the solution. What statement correctly describes the solution?
A
At room temperature, a saturated solution was formed.
B
At room temperature, a supersaturated solution was formed.
C
At room temperature, an unsaturated solution was formed.
D
At room temperature, no solution was formed.
E
At room temperature, several solutions were formed.