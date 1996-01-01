19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the thermodynamic data below calculate the ΔS°rxn for the following reaction and justify the change in entropy.
2 NaF(s) + Cl2(g) → 2 NaCl(s) + F2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS°rxn = –27.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is small because the reaction involves solid species.
B
ΔS°rxn = +27.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is small because there is no net change in moles of gas in the reaction.
C
ΔS°rxn = –72.8 J/mol; The change in entropy is small because the reaction involves solid species.
D
ΔS°rxn = +72.8 J/mol; The change in entropy is small because there is no net change in moles of gas in the reaction.
E
ΔS°rxn = +27.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is small because the reaction involves solid species.
F
ΔS°rxn = –72.8 J/mol; The change in entropy is small because there is no net change in moles of gas in the reaction.