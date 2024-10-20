The Scientific Method quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is the second step in the scientific method? A) Observation B) Asking a question C) Formulating a hypothesis
B) Asking a question
Which question is a nonscientific question? A) How does gravity affect falling objects? B) What is the purpose of life? C) How do plants photosynthesize?
B) What is the purpose of life?
In order for a hypothesis to be used in science, it must be...
In order for a hypothesis to be used in science, it must be testable and falsifiable.
Which of the following is an example of a hypothesis? A) The Earth is flat. B) If I increase the temperature, the solubility of sugar in water will increase. C) All birds can fly.
B) If I increase the temperature, the solubility of sugar in water will increase.
Which is true about scientific inquiry?
Scientific inquiry involves forming hypotheses, conducting experiments, and drawing conclusions based on empirical evidence.
Which statement about the scientific method is true?
The scientific method is a systematic approach to research that involves observation, hypothesis formulation, experimentation, and conclusion.
Which of the following lists the steps of the scientific method in their proper order? A) Observation, Hypothesis, Experiment, Conclusion B) Hypothesis, Observation, Experiment, Conclusion C) Experiment, Observation, Hypothesis, Conclusion
A) Observation, Hypothesis, Experiment, Conclusion
Which best describes the basic steps of the scientific method?
The basic steps of the scientific method are observation, question, hypothesis, prediction, experiment, data collection, and conclusion.
Which of the following hypotheses is testable by using the scientific method? A) Ghosts exist. B) Increasing the amount of sunlight will increase plant growth. C) The universe is infinite.
B) Increasing the amount of sunlight will increase plant growth.
Which of the following best defines a scientific theory?
A scientific theory is a well-supported explanation of a natural phenomenon based on a large body of evidence.
What is the difference between discovery-based science and hypothesis testing?
Discovery-based science involves collecting data without a preconceived hypothesis, while hypothesis testing involves experiments designed to test a specific hypothesis.
What is required of a scientific study for it to be considered a controlled experiment?
A controlled experiment requires that only one variable is changed at a time while all other variables are kept constant.
Which phase of the scientific method comes first?
The first phase of the scientific method is making an observation.
Which of the following is not true about a hypothesis? A) It is a testable explanation. B) It can be proven true. C) It predicts outcomes.
B) It can be proven true.
Why is a control group important in an experiment?
A control group is important because it provides a baseline for comparison, ensuring that the results are due to the variable being tested.
Which statement regarding the scientific method is false? A) It involves making observations. B) It can prove hypotheses true. C) It includes experimentation.
B) It can prove hypotheses true.
Which of the following is not a requirement of a hypothesis? A) It must be testable. B) It must be falsifiable. C) It must be proven true.
C) It must be proven true.
Which question can be answered by following the scientific method? A) What is the meaning of life? B) How does temperature affect the rate of enzyme activity? C) Why is the sky blue?
B) How does temperature affect the rate of enzyme activity?
What is the control group in an experiment?
The control group in an experiment is the group that does not receive the experimental treatment and is used as a baseline for comparison.
Which of the following is least likely to be a scientific experiment? A) Testing the effect of light on plant growth B) Observing the behavior of animals in the wild C) Debating the existence of ghosts
C) Debating the existence of ghosts
What is the difference between discovery science and hypothesis-driven science?
Discovery science involves collecting data without a preconceived hypothesis, while hypothesis-driven science involves experiments designed to test a specific hypothesis.
Which of the following statements best describes a scientific theory?
A scientific theory is a well-supported explanation of a natural phenomenon based on a large body of evidence.
What is true about controlled experiments?
Controlled experiments test the effect of a single variable while keeping all other variables constant.
Which of the following best describes a hypothesis?
A hypothesis is a proposed, testable explanation for an observation, predicting what and why something will happen.
Which of the following statements is true regarding scientific hypotheses?
Scientific hypotheses are testable and falsifiable predictions based on observations.
Which of the following best describes a controlled experiment?
A controlled experiment is one in which only one variable is changed at a time while all other variables are kept constant.
During which stage of a scientific investigation is data collected?
Data is collected during the experimentation stage of a scientific investigation.
Which of the following is part of a valid process for supporting a hypothesis?
Conducting experiments and collecting data to test the predictions made by the hypothesis is part of a valid process for supporting a hypothesis.
Which of the following is the second step of the scientific method?
The second step of the scientific method is asking a question.
What is the difference between hypothesis testing and discovery-based science?
Hypothesis testing involves experiments designed to test a specific hypothesis, while discovery-based science involves collecting data without a preconceived hypothesis.
What are the two components of science?
The two components of science are discovery-based science and hypothesis-driven science.
Which of the following is the proper order of the steps of the scientific method?
The proper order is: observation, question, hypothesis, prediction, experiment, data collection, conclusion.
Which of the following are steps in the scientific method? (more than one option may be correct.) A) Observation B) Hypothesis C) Conclusion D) Assumption
A) Observation, B) Hypothesis, C) Conclusion
Which of the following are the criteria for a good hypothesis?
A good hypothesis must be testable and falsifiable.
What is the correct order of the scientific method?
The correct order is: observation, question, hypothesis, prediction, experiment, data collection, conclusion.
Which step in the process of scientific inquiry leads to the development of a testable hypothesis?
The step of asking a question leads to the development of a testable hypothesis.
Which phrase is most likely to start a description of a scientific theory?
A scientific theory is a well-supported explanation of a natural phenomenon based on a large body of evidence.
What is the definition of a scientific theory?
A scientific theory is a well-supported explanation of a natural phenomenon based on a large body of evidence.
How does the scientific meaning of “theory” differ from the common vernacular meaning?
In science, a theory is a well-supported explanation based on evidence, while in common vernacular, it often means a guess or speculation.
Which of the following statements about the scientific method is correct?
The scientific method is a systematic approach to research that involves observation, hypothesis formulation, experimentation, and conclusion.