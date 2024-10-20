First Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

First Law of Thermodynamics Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred between a system and its surroundings.

System The substance or chemical reaction under study in thermodynamics.

Surroundings Everything outside the system, including the container and the universe.

Energy Transfer The movement of energy in the form of heat or work between a system and its surroundings.

Heat The flow of thermal energy from a higher temperature object to a lower temperature object.

Work The movement of reacting molecules against gravity or an opposing force.

Q The variable representing heat in thermodynamics, positive when gained, negative when lost.

W The variable representing work, negative when the system does work, positive when work is done on it.

Thermal Energy Energy in the form of heat that moves from hotter to colder objects.

Piston A component that can move up or down, used to demonstrate work in thermodynamics.

Negative Q Indicates the system is losing heat to the surroundings.

Positive Q Indicates the system is gaining heat from the surroundings.

Negative W Indicates the system is doing work on the surroundings.