First Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

First Law of Thermodynamics definitions
First Law of Thermodynamics definitions
- First Law of ThermodynamicsEnergy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred between a system and its surroundings.
- SystemThe substance or chemical reaction under study in thermodynamics.
- SurroundingsEverything outside the system, including the container and the universe.
- Energy TransferThe movement of energy in the form of heat or work between a system and its surroundings.
- HeatThe flow of thermal energy from a higher temperature object to a lower temperature object.
- WorkThe movement of reacting molecules against gravity or an opposing force.
- QThe variable representing heat in thermodynamics, positive when gained, negative when lost.
- WThe variable representing work, negative when the system does work, positive when work is done on it.
- Thermal EnergyEnergy in the form of heat that moves from hotter to colder objects.
- PistonA component that can move up or down, used to demonstrate work in thermodynamics.
- Negative QIndicates the system is losing heat to the surroundings.
- Positive QIndicates the system is gaining heat from the surroundings.
- Negative WIndicates the system is doing work on the surroundings.
- Positive WIndicates the surroundings are doing work on the system.