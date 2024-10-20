First Law of Thermodynamics quiz Flashcards
First Law of Thermodynamics quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following statements best describes the relevance of the First Law of Thermodynamics to biology?
The First Law of Thermodynamics is relevant to biology because it explains how energy is conserved and transferred within biological systems, such as during metabolic processes.What does the First Law of Thermodynamics state about energy?
The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred between a system and its surroundings.In the context of the First Law of Thermodynamics, what is meant by 'system'?
In the context of the First Law of Thermodynamics, 'system' refers to the substance or chemical reaction under study.How is energy transferred according to the First Law of Thermodynamics?
Energy is transferred in two forms: heat (Q) and work (W).What is the sign of Q when a system gains heat?
The sign of Q is positive when a system gains heat.What happens to the sign of W when the system does work on the surroundings?
The sign of W is negative when the system does work on the surroundings.What is the role of heat in energy transfer according to the First Law of Thermodynamics?
Heat represents the flow of thermal energy from a higher temperature object to a lower temperature object.What happens to the sign of Q when a system loses heat?
The sign of Q is negative when a system loses heat.What is the sign of W when the surroundings do work on the system?
The sign of W is positive when the surroundings do work on the system.How does work relate to energy transfer in the First Law of Thermodynamics?
Work involves movement against gravity or an opposing force, affecting the energy transfer between system and surroundings.