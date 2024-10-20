Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions

Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions
  • Scientific Notation
    A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient times ten raised to an exponent.
  • Exponent
    The power to which a number is raised in scientific notation, indicating how many times to multiply the base.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor in scientific notation that is multiplied by ten raised to an exponent.
  • Decimal Places
    The number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number.
  • Significant Figures
    The digits in a number that contribute to its precision, excluding leading and trailing zeros.
  • Reciprocal Relationship
    A relationship where an increase in one quantity results in a decrease in another, and vice versa.
  • Rounding
    Adjusting a number to a specified degree of precision, often to the nearest decimal place.
  • Power of Ten
    A mathematical expression involving ten raised to an exponent, used in scientific notation.
  • Addition
    The mathematical operation of combining two or more quantities to find their total.
  • Subtraction
    The mathematical operation of finding the difference between two quantities.
  • Conversion
    The process of changing a number's exponent in scientific notation to match another for operations.
  • Precision
    The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.