Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions Flashcards

Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions
Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions
- Scientific NotationA method of expressing numbers as a coefficient times ten raised to an exponent.
- ExponentThe power to which a number is raised in scientific notation, indicating how many times to multiply the base.
- CoefficientThe numerical factor in scientific notation that is multiplied by ten raised to an exponent.
- Decimal PlacesThe number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number.
- Significant FiguresThe digits in a number that contribute to its precision, excluding leading and trailing zeros.
- Reciprocal RelationshipA relationship where an increase in one quantity results in a decrease in another, and vice versa.
- RoundingAdjusting a number to a specified degree of precision, often to the nearest decimal place.
- Power of TenA mathematical expression involving ten raised to an exponent, used in scientific notation.
- AdditionThe mathematical operation of combining two or more quantities to find their total.
- SubtractionThe mathematical operation of finding the difference between two quantities.
- ConversionThe process of changing a number's exponent in scientific notation to match another for operations.
- PrecisionThe degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.