Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions Flashcards

Scientific Notation A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient times ten raised to an exponent.

Exponent The power to which a number is raised in scientific notation, indicating how many times to multiply the base.

Coefficient The numerical factor in scientific notation that is multiplied by ten raised to an exponent.

Decimal Places The number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number.

Significant Figures The digits in a number that contribute to its precision, excluding leading and trailing zeros.

Reciprocal Relationship A relationship where an increase in one quantity results in a decrease in another, and vice versa.

Rounding Adjusting a number to a specified degree of precision, often to the nearest decimal place.

Power of Ten A mathematical expression involving ten raised to an exponent, used in scientific notation.

Addition The mathematical operation of combining two or more quantities to find their total.

Subtraction The mathematical operation of finding the difference between two quantities.

Conversion The process of changing a number's exponent in scientific notation to match another for operations.