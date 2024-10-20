Alkane Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alkanes The least reactive hydrocarbons, primarily undergoing combustion and halogenation reactions.

Hydrocarbons Compounds composed of only carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Combustion A reaction where a hydrocarbon reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water.

Halogenation A substitution reaction where a halogen replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane.

Alkyl Halides Compounds formed when a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane.

Methane The simplest alkane, often used in halogenation reactions as a starting material.

Bromine A halogen that can replace hydrogen in alkanes during halogenation.

Chlorine A halogen used in halogenation to substitute hydrogen atoms in alkanes.

Ultraviolet Light Energy form represented as HV, used to break halogen bonds in halogenation.

Mono Substitution A reaction where only one hydrogen atom in an alkane is replaced by a halogen.

Poly Substitution A reaction where more than one hydrogen atom in an alkane is replaced by halogens.

Carbon Dioxide A product of alkane combustion, formed alongside water.

Water A product of alkane combustion, formed alongside carbon dioxide.

Heat Energy required to initiate halogenation reactions in alkanes.