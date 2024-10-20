Skip to main content
Alkane Reactions definitions Flashcards

Alkane Reactions definitions
  • Alkanes
    The least reactive hydrocarbons, primarily undergoing combustion and halogenation reactions.
  • Hydrocarbons
    Compounds composed of only carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Combustion
    A reaction where a hydrocarbon reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water.
  • Halogenation
    A substitution reaction where a halogen replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane.
  • Alkyl Halides
    Compounds formed when a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane.
  • Methane
    The simplest alkane, often used in halogenation reactions as a starting material.
  • Bromine
    A halogen that can replace hydrogen in alkanes during halogenation.
  • Chlorine
    A halogen used in halogenation to substitute hydrogen atoms in alkanes.
  • Ultraviolet Light
    Energy form represented as HV, used to break halogen bonds in halogenation.
  • Mono Substitution
    A reaction where only one hydrogen atom in an alkane is replaced by a halogen.
  • Poly Substitution
    A reaction where more than one hydrogen atom in an alkane is replaced by halogens.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A product of alkane combustion, formed alongside water.
  • Water
    A product of alkane combustion, formed alongside carbon dioxide.
  • Heat
    Energy required to initiate halogenation reactions in alkanes.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A chemical reaction where an atom in a molecule is replaced by another atom.