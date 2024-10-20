Alpha Decay definitions Flashcards
Alpha Decay definitions
- Alpha particleConsists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, equivalent to a helium-4 nucleus, emitted during alpha decay.
- Helium-4An isotope of helium with 2 protons and 2 neutrons, identical to an alpha particle.
- Mass numberThe total number of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, crucial for balancing nuclear reactions.
- Atomic numberThe number of protons in a nucleus, unique to each element, used in balancing nuclear reactions.
- Heavy nucleiNuclei with excess protons and neutrons, often undergoing alpha decay to achieve stability.
- Ionizing powerThe ability of a particle to ionize atoms and molecules, high in alpha particles.
- Penetrating powerThe ability of a particle to pass through matter, low in alpha particles due to their size.
- OsmiumA dense element with atomic number 76, produced from platinum-171 during alpha decay.
- Platinum-171An isotope that undergoes alpha decay to form osmium-167 and an alpha particle.
- RadioactivityThe process by which unstable nuclei emit particles, such as alpha particles, to become stable.
- Nuclear reactionA process involving changes in an atom's nucleus, requiring balanced mass and atomic numbers.
- Biological tissuesBody tissues that can be damaged by ionizing radiation, particularly from alpha particles.
- Protective measuresMethods like clothing and paper that shield against alpha particles due to their low penetrating power.