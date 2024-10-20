Alpha Decay definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Alpha particle Consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, equivalent to a helium-4 nucleus, emitted during alpha decay.

Helium-4 An isotope of helium with 2 protons and 2 neutrons, identical to an alpha particle.

Mass number The total number of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, crucial for balancing nuclear reactions.

Atomic number The number of protons in a nucleus, unique to each element, used in balancing nuclear reactions.

Heavy nuclei Nuclei with excess protons and neutrons, often undergoing alpha decay to achieve stability.

Ionizing power The ability of a particle to ionize atoms and molecules, high in alpha particles.

Penetrating power The ability of a particle to pass through matter, low in alpha particles due to their size.

Osmium A dense element with atomic number 76, produced from platinum-171 during alpha decay.

Platinum-171 An isotope that undergoes alpha decay to form osmium-167 and an alpha particle.

Radioactivity The process by which unstable nuclei emit particles, such as alpha particles, to become stable.

Nuclear reaction A process involving changes in an atom's nucleus, requiring balanced mass and atomic numbers.

Biological tissues Body tissues that can be damaged by ionizing radiation, particularly from alpha particles.