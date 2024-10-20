Skip to main content
Alpha Decay definitions Flashcards

Alpha Decay definitions
  • Alpha particle
    Consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, equivalent to a helium-4 nucleus, emitted during alpha decay.
  • Helium-4
    An isotope of helium with 2 protons and 2 neutrons, identical to an alpha particle.
  • Mass number
    The total number of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, crucial for balancing nuclear reactions.
  • Atomic number
    The number of protons in a nucleus, unique to each element, used in balancing nuclear reactions.
  • Heavy nuclei
    Nuclei with excess protons and neutrons, often undergoing alpha decay to achieve stability.
  • Ionizing power
    The ability of a particle to ionize atoms and molecules, high in alpha particles.
  • Penetrating power
    The ability of a particle to pass through matter, low in alpha particles due to their size.
  • Osmium
    A dense element with atomic number 76, produced from platinum-171 during alpha decay.
  • Platinum-171
    An isotope that undergoes alpha decay to form osmium-167 and an alpha particle.
  • Radioactivity
    The process by which unstable nuclei emit particles, such as alpha particles, to become stable.
  • Nuclear reaction
    A process involving changes in an atom's nucleus, requiring balanced mass and atomic numbers.
  • Biological tissues
    Body tissues that can be damaged by ionizing radiation, particularly from alpha particles.
  • Protective measures
    Methods like clothing and paper that shield against alpha particles due to their low penetrating power.