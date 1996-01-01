Alpha Decay quiz #1 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What occurs during alpha decay in a nucleus?
During alpha decay, an unstable nucleus emits an alpha particle, which consists of two protons and two neutrons, resulting in a new, more stable nucleus.What is the product of alpha emission from uranium-238?
Alpha emission from uranium-238 produces thorium-234 and an alpha particle (helium-4 nucleus).Which of the following symbols represents an alpha particle?
An alpha particle is represented by either ⁴₂He or the alpha symbol ⁴₂α.An unstable nucleus releases radiation in the form of a helium particle. What process is occurring?
The process occurring is alpha decay, where the nucleus emits an alpha particle (helium-4 nucleus).When actinium-227 (²²⁷₈₉Ac) undergoes alpha decay, what is the resulting nucleus?
When ²²⁷₈₉Ac undergoes alpha decay, the resulting nucleus is ²²³₈₇Fr (francium-223).What is formed when a nucleus undergoes alpha decay and emits an alpha particle?
When a nucleus undergoes alpha decay, it forms a new nucleus with its mass number reduced by 4 and atomic number reduced by 2, plus an alpha particle (⁴₂He).Why is it important to balance both mass number and atomic number in nuclear reactions involving alpha decay?
Balancing both mass number and atomic number ensures the conservation of nucleons and charge, which is required by the laws of physics in nuclear reactions.What property makes alpha particles highly damaging to biological tissues if they are ingested or inhaled?
Alpha particles have high ionizing power, meaning they can cause extensive ionization of molecules in biological tissues, leading to significant damage.What everyday materials can effectively shield against alpha particle radiation?
Materials such as clothing, paper, and even air can effectively shield against alpha particles due to their low penetrating power.How does the size of an alpha particle affect its ability to penetrate matter?
Because alpha particles are large, they have difficulty passing through matter and therefore have low penetrating power.