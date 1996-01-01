Alpha Decay quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What occurs during alpha decay in a nucleus? During alpha decay, an unstable nucleus emits an alpha particle, which consists of two protons and two neutrons, resulting in a new, more stable nucleus.

What is the product of alpha emission from uranium-238? Alpha emission from uranium-238 produces thorium-234 and an alpha particle (helium-4 nucleus).

Which of the following symbols represents an alpha particle? An alpha particle is represented by either ⁴₂He or the alpha symbol ⁴₂α.

An unstable nucleus releases radiation in the form of a helium particle. What process is occurring? The process occurring is alpha decay, where the nucleus emits an alpha particle (helium-4 nucleus).

When actinium-227 (²²⁷₈₉Ac) undergoes alpha decay, what is the resulting nucleus? When ²²⁷₈₉Ac undergoes alpha decay, the resulting nucleus is ²²³₈₇Fr (francium-223).

What is formed when a nucleus undergoes alpha decay and emits an alpha particle? When a nucleus undergoes alpha decay, it forms a new nucleus with its mass number reduced by 4 and atomic number reduced by 2, plus an alpha particle (⁴₂He).