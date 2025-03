Amine Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Amine Organic compounds derived from ammonia, acting as weak bases in reactions.

Acid-Base Reaction A process where an acid donates a proton to a base, forming a conjugate acid.

Proton A positively charged subatomic particle, symbolized as H+, involved in acid-base reactions.

Ammonium Ion A positively charged ion formed when an amine accepts a proton, resulting in four nitrogen bonds.

Methylamine A simple amine that reacts with acids to form methylammonium ions.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid that donates a proton to bases like amines in reactions.

Methylammonium Ion The product formed when methylamine accepts a proton, carrying a positive charge.

Brønsted-Lowry Definition A theory describing acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors.

Conjugate Acid The species formed when a base gains a proton during an acid-base reaction.