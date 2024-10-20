Amphoteric Species definitions Flashcards
Amphoteric Species definitions
- AmphotericSubstances capable of acting as either an acid or a base depending on their environment.
- AmphiproticA type of amphoteric substance that can donate or accept a proton (H+ ion).
- AcidA substance that donates an H+ ion when dissolved in a solvent.
- BaseA substance that accepts an H+ ion when dissolved in a solvent.
- ProtonAnother term for an H+ ion, often involved in acid-base reactions.
- Hydronium IonThe ion H3O+, formed when water accepts an H+ ion.
- Fluoride IonThe ion F-, which can react with water acting as an acid to form HF.
- Hydrochloric AcidA strong acid that donates an H+ ion to water, forming Cl- and H3O+.
- OH-The ion formed when water donates an H+ ion, acting as an acid.
- Cl-The ion left behind when hydrochloric acid donates an H+ ion to water.
- SolventThe medium in which substances are dissolved, facilitating acid-base reactions.
- Negative ChargeA characteristic often found at the end of amphoteric species, except in water.