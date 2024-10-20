Amphoteric Species definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Amphoteric Substances capable of acting as either an acid or a base depending on their environment.

Amphiprotic A type of amphoteric substance that can donate or accept a proton (H+ ion).

Acid A substance that donates an H+ ion when dissolved in a solvent.

Base A substance that accepts an H+ ion when dissolved in a solvent.

Proton Another term for an H+ ion, often involved in acid-base reactions.

Hydronium Ion The ion H3O+, formed when water accepts an H+ ion.

Fluoride Ion The ion F-, which can react with water acting as an acid to form HF.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid that donates an H+ ion to water, forming Cl- and H3O+.

OH- The ion formed when water donates an H+ ion, acting as an acid.

Cl- The ion left behind when hydrochloric acid donates an H+ ion to water.

Solvent The medium in which substances are dissolved, facilitating acid-base reactions.