Amphoteric Species definitions Flashcards

Amphoteric Species definitions
  • Amphoteric
    Substances capable of acting as either an acid or a base depending on their environment.
  • Amphiprotic
    A type of amphoteric substance that can donate or accept a proton (H+ ion).
  • Acid
    A substance that donates an H+ ion when dissolved in a solvent.
  • Base
    A substance that accepts an H+ ion when dissolved in a solvent.
  • Proton
    Another term for an H+ ion, often involved in acid-base reactions.
  • Hydronium Ion
    The ion H3O+, formed when water accepts an H+ ion.
  • Fluoride Ion
    The ion F-, which can react with water acting as an acid to form HF.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong acid that donates an H+ ion to water, forming Cl- and H3O+.
  • OH-
    The ion formed when water donates an H+ ion, acting as an acid.
  • Cl-
    The ion left behind when hydrochloric acid donates an H+ ion to water.
  • Solvent
    The medium in which substances are dissolved, facilitating acid-base reactions.
  • Negative Charge
    A characteristic often found at the end of amphoteric species, except in water.