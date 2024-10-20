Atomic Mass definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Atomic Mass Weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, reflecting protons, neutrons, and electrons.

Isotopes Variants of an element with different numbers of neutrons but the same number of protons.

Periodic Table A chart where elements are organized by atomic number, symbol, and atomic mass.

Atomic Mass Units A unit of mass equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kg, used to express atomic and molecular weights.

Daltons Another term for atomic mass units, used in expressing atomic and molecular weights.

Atomic Number The number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, denoted by the symbol Z.

Fractional Abundance The percent abundance of an isotope divided by 100, used in atomic mass calculations.

Percent Abundance The percentage of a particular isotope present in a natural sample of an element.

Natural Abundance The relative proportion of different isotopes of an element as found in nature.

Element Symbol A one or two-letter abbreviation for an element, found on the periodic table.

Subatomic Particles Particles such as protons, neutrons, and electrons that make up an atom.