Atomic Mass definitions Flashcards
Back
Atomic Mass definitions
1/12
Terms in this set (12)
- Atomic MassWeighted average mass of an element's isotopes, reflecting protons, neutrons, and electrons.
- IsotopesVariants of an element with different numbers of neutrons but the same number of protons.
- Periodic TableA chart where elements are organized by atomic number, symbol, and atomic mass.
- Atomic Mass UnitsA unit of mass equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kg, used to express atomic and molecular weights.
- DaltonsAnother term for atomic mass units, used in expressing atomic and molecular weights.
- Atomic NumberThe number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, denoted by the symbol Z.
- Fractional AbundanceThe percent abundance of an isotope divided by 100, used in atomic mass calculations.
- Percent AbundanceThe percentage of a particular isotope present in a natural sample of an element.
- Natural AbundanceThe relative proportion of different isotopes of an element as found in nature.
- Element SymbolA one or two-letter abbreviation for an element, found on the periodic table.
- Subatomic ParticlesParticles such as protons, neutrons, and electrons that make up an atom.
- Atomic Mass FormulaA formula to calculate atomic mass using isotopic masses and fractional abundances.