Atomic Mass definitions Flashcards

Atomic Mass definitions
  • Atomic Mass
    Weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, reflecting protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • Isotopes
    Variants of an element with different numbers of neutrons but the same number of protons.
  • Periodic Table
    A chart where elements are organized by atomic number, symbol, and atomic mass.
  • Atomic Mass Units
    A unit of mass equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kg, used to express atomic and molecular weights.
  • Daltons
    Another term for atomic mass units, used in expressing atomic and molecular weights.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, denoted by the symbol Z.
  • Fractional Abundance
    The percent abundance of an isotope divided by 100, used in atomic mass calculations.
  • Percent Abundance
    The percentage of a particular isotope present in a natural sample of an element.
  • Natural Abundance
    The relative proportion of different isotopes of an element as found in nature.
  • Element Symbol
    A one or two-letter abbreviation for an element, found on the periodic table.
  • Subatomic Particles
    Particles such as protons, neutrons, and electrons that make up an atom.
  • Atomic Mass Formula
    A formula to calculate atomic mass using isotopic masses and fractional abundances.