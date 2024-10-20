Atomic Mass quiz Flashcards

What is the mass number of an atom with 5 protons and 7 neutrons?
The mass number is 12 (5 protons + 7 neutrons).
What is the mass of a carbon atom that has 6 protons?
The mass of a carbon atom with 6 protons is approximately 12 amu, considering it also has 6 neutrons.
If the atomic mass of this atom is 19, what is the element?
The element with an atomic mass of approximately 19 is fluorine.
What is the mass number of an atom with 3 protons?
The mass number is 7 if it has 4 neutrons (3 protons + 4 neutrons).
What is the atomic number of potassium?
The atomic number of potassium is 19.
Which term represents the sum of the atomic masses of the atoms in a molecule? Options: A) Atomic number B) Mass number C) Molecular mass D) Isotopic mass
C) Molecular mass
What is the mass number of potassium?
The mass number of the most common isotope of potassium is 39.
What is the atomic mass of an atom that has 6 protons?
The atomic mass of a carbon atom with 6 protons is approximately 12.01 amu.
What is the mass of an atom with seven protons?
The mass of an atom with seven protons (nitrogen) is approximately 14 amu.
Which statements about the masses of protons, neutrons, and electrons are correct? Options: A) Protons and neutrons have similar masses B) Electrons have negligible mass compared to protons and neutrons C) Protons are heavier than neutrons D) Neutrons are heavier than protons
A) Protons and neutrons have similar masses; B) Electrons have negligible mass compared to protons and neutrons
What is the atomic number for potassium?
The atomic number for potassium is 19.
What is the mass number of sodium?
The mass number of the most common isotope of sodium is 23.
An atom of lithium has 3 protons and 4 neutrons. What is the atomic mass?
The atomic mass is approximately 7 amu.
What distinguishes one element from another?
The atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus, distinguishes one element from another.
Which term is defined as the sum of protons and neutrons in an atom?
Mass number
An atom has 20 electrons and 20 neutrons. What is the mass of this atom?
The mass number is 40 (20 protons + 20 neutrons), so the mass is approximately 40 amu.