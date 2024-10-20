Atomic Theory definitions Flashcards
- Atomic TheoryA scientific theory that matter is composed of discrete units called atoms.
- AtomThe smallest unit of matter that retains the identity of a chemical element.
- IsotopeAtoms of the same element with the same atomic number but different mass numbers.
- Subatomic ParticlesParticles that are smaller than an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons.
- Conservation of MassA principle stating that mass cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction.
- ElementA substance consisting of atoms which all have the same number of protons.
- CompoundA substance formed when two or more chemical elements are chemically bonded together.
- Mass NumberThe total number of protons and neutrons in an atomic nucleus.
- Chemical ReactionA process that involves rearrangement of the molecular or ionic structure of a substance.
- ProtonA subatomic particle found in the nucleus of every atom, carrying a positive charge.
- NeutronA subatomic particle found in the nucleus of atoms, having no electric charge.
- ElectronA subatomic particle with a negative charge, found in all atoms and acting as the primary carrier of electricity.
- Molecular StructureThe arrangement of atoms within a molecule.
- CarbonA chemical element with symbol C and atomic number 6, known for its various allotropes.
- Dalton's PostulatesA set of principles proposed by John Dalton to describe the nature of atoms and matter.