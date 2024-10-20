Atomic Theory quiz Flashcards

Which of the following are true of theories? A) Theories are absolute and unchangeable. B) Theories are based on a single experiment. C) Theories are well-substantiated explanations of some aspect of the natural world. D) Theories are guesses or hypotheses.
C) Theories are well-substantiated explanations of some aspect of the natural world.
Which statement best describes the explanatory powers of hypotheses and theories? A) Hypotheses are guesses, while theories are proven facts. B) Hypotheses are tentative explanations, while theories are well-supported explanations. C) Hypotheses and theories are interchangeable terms. D) Hypotheses are more reliable than theories.
B) Hypotheses are tentative explanations, while theories are well-supported explanations.
Which of the following statements best distinguishes a law from a theory? A) A law is a description of an observed phenomenon, while a theory explains the phenomenon. B) A law is a hypothesis, while a theory is a guess. C) A law is a proven fact, while a theory is a tentative explanation. D) A law is more complex than a theory.
A) A law is a description of an observed phenomenon, while a theory explains the phenomenon.
Which best describes a scientific theory? A) A scientific theory is a guess. B) A scientific theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world. C) A scientific theory is a hypothesis. D) A scientific theory is a law.
B) A scientific theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world.
Which is the best description of a scientific theory? A) A scientific theory is a guess. B) A scientific theory is a hypothesis. C) A scientific theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world. D) A scientific theory is a law.
C) A scientific theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world.
Which of the following is true about theories? A) Theories are guesses. B) Theories are hypotheses. C) Theories are well-substantiated explanations. D) Theories are laws.
C) Theories are well-substantiated explanations.
Which of the following best describes a theory? A) A theory is a guess. B) A theory is a hypothesis. C) A theory is a well-substantiated explanation. D) A theory is a law.
C) A theory is a well-substantiated explanation.
What does the term theory mean to a scientist? A) A theory is a guess. B) A theory is a hypothesis. C) A theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world. D) A theory is a law.
C) A theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world.
Which of the following statements about theories is false? A) Theories are guesses. B) Theories are well-substantiated explanations. C) Theories can be modified with new evidence. D) Theories are based on a body of evidence.
A) Theories are guesses.
How does popular use of the word theory differ from use of the word theory in science? A) In popular use, theory means a guess, while in science, it means a well-substantiated explanation. B) In popular use, theory means a hypothesis, while in science, it means a law. C) In popular use, theory means a law, while in science, it means a guess. D) In popular use, theory means a proven fact, while in science, it means a hypothesis.
A) In popular use, theory means a guess, while in science, it means a well-substantiated explanation.
Which of the following is true of the relationship between hypotheses and theories? A) Hypotheses are guesses, while theories are proven facts. B) Hypotheses are tentative explanations, while theories are well-supported explanations. C) Hypotheses and theories are interchangeable terms. D) Hypotheses are more reliable than theories.
B) Hypotheses are tentative explanations, while theories are well-supported explanations.
Which of the following is true of theories? A) Theories are guesses. B) Theories are hypotheses. C) Theories are well-substantiated explanations. D) Theories are laws.
C) Theories are well-substantiated explanations.
Which of the following statements is true of a theory? A) A theory is a guess. B) A theory is a hypothesis. C) A theory is a well-substantiated explanation. D) A theory is a law.
C) A theory is a well-substantiated explanation.
Which statement describes a scientific theory? A) A scientific theory is a guess. B) A scientific theory is a hypothesis. C) A scientific theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world. D) A scientific theory is a law.
C) A scientific theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world.
Which of the following best describes the meaning of the term “theory”? A) A theory is a guess. B) A theory is a hypothesis. C) A theory is a well-substantiated explanation. D) A theory is a law.