Atomic Theory quiz #1 Flashcards

Which is a component of John Dalton’s atomic theory? All matter is composed of indivisible atoms that cannot be created or destroyed.

Which is not one of Dalton's hypotheses of atomic theory? Atoms can be divided into smaller particles during chemical reactions.

Which statement is part of Dalton's atomic theory? Atoms of different elements combine in fixed, simple whole number ratios to form compounds.

Which was a benefit that chemists derived from Dalton's atomic theory? It provided a systematic explanation for the conservation of mass in chemical reactions.

When did Dalton form his atomic theory? Dalton formulated his atomic theory in 1803.

Dalton's atomic theory included which idea? Atoms of a given element are identical in mass and properties.