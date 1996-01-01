Atomic Theory quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Which is the correct chronological time order for scientists involved in atomic theory? Democritus, Dalton, Thomson, Rutherford, Bohr.

How did Boyle change how scientists make discoveries? Boyle emphasized experimentation and observation, laying the foundation for the scientific method in chemistry.

The term “atomic age” was first coined in the 1950s because of which of the following factors? The development and use of nuclear energy and atomic weapons.

Which statement best explains why the atomic theory developed efficiently? Advances in experimental techniques and technology allowed scientists to test and refine atomic models.

Why is it necessary to use models to study submicroscopic objects such as atoms and molecules? Because atoms and molecules are too small to observe directly, models help visualize and understand their structure and behavior.

What was the effect of Lavoisier’s list of elements? It helped standardize chemical nomenclature and identify elements as fundamental substances.