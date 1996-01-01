Atomic Theory quiz #2 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12
Which is the correct chronological time order for scientists involved in atomic theory?
Democritus, Dalton, Thomson, Rutherford, Bohr.How did Boyle change how scientists make discoveries?
Boyle emphasized experimentation and observation, laying the foundation for the scientific method in chemistry.The term “atomic age” was first coined in the 1950s because of which of the following factors?
The development and use of nuclear energy and atomic weapons.Which statement best explains why the atomic theory developed efficiently?
Advances in experimental techniques and technology allowed scientists to test and refine atomic models.Why is it necessary to use models to study submicroscopic objects such as atoms and molecules?
Because atoms and molecules are too small to observe directly, models help visualize and understand their structure and behavior.What was the effect of Lavoisier’s list of elements?
It helped standardize chemical nomenclature and identify elements as fundamental substances.Who came up with the idea of atoms?
Democritus.In which model are atoms imagined as tiny balls?
Dalton's atomic model.The plum pudding model of the atom states that:
Electrons are distributed within a positively charged sphere.The size of an atomic orbital is associated with what?
The principal quantum number.Show that the atomic packing factor for HCP is 0.74.
The atomic packing factor for hexagonal close-packed (HCP) is 0.74, meaning 74% of the volume is occupied by atoms.Who said atoms of different elements are different?
John Dalton.