Average Bond Order definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Bond Order The number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms, indicating bond strength and length.

Bond Strength The measure of a bond's stability, directly proportional to bond order.

Bond Length The distance between two bonded atoms, inversely proportional to bond order.

Single Bond A chemical bond with a bond order of 1, typically the longest and weakest.

Double Bond A chemical bond with a bond order of 2, stronger and shorter than a single bond.

Triple Bond A chemical bond with a bond order of 3, the strongest and shortest among common bonds.

Average Bond Order The mean number of bonds between a pair of elements, affecting bond strength and length.

Chemical Bonds Connections between atoms that determine molecular structure and properties.

Reactivity The tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions, influenced by bond order.