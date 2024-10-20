Average Bond Order definitions Flashcards
Back
Average Bond Order definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Bond OrderThe number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms, indicating bond strength and length.
- Bond StrengthThe measure of a bond's stability, directly proportional to bond order.
- Bond LengthThe distance between two bonded atoms, inversely proportional to bond order.
- Single BondA chemical bond with a bond order of 1, typically the longest and weakest.
- Double BondA chemical bond with a bond order of 2, stronger and shorter than a single bond.
- Triple BondA chemical bond with a bond order of 3, the strongest and shortest among common bonds.
- Average Bond OrderThe mean number of bonds between a pair of elements, affecting bond strength and length.
- Chemical BondsConnections between atoms that determine molecular structure and properties.
- ReactivityThe tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions, influenced by bond order.
- Physical PropertiesCharacteristics of molecules, such as strength and length, influenced by bond order.