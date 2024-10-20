Skip to main content
Average Bond Order definitions Flashcards

Average Bond Order definitions
  • Bond Order
    The number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms, indicating bond strength and length.
  • Bond Strength
    The measure of a bond's stability, directly proportional to bond order.
  • Bond Length
    The distance between two bonded atoms, inversely proportional to bond order.
  • Single Bond
    A chemical bond with a bond order of 1, typically the longest and weakest.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond with a bond order of 2, stronger and shorter than a single bond.
  • Triple Bond
    A chemical bond with a bond order of 3, the strongest and shortest among common bonds.
  • Average Bond Order
    The mean number of bonds between a pair of elements, affecting bond strength and length.
  • Chemical Bonds
    Connections between atoms that determine molecular structure and properties.
  • Reactivity
    The tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions, influenced by bond order.
  • Physical Properties
    Characteristics of molecules, such as strength and length, influenced by bond order.