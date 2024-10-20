Balancing Chemical Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Balancing Ensuring the type and number of atoms are equal on both sides of a chemical equation.

Chemical Equation A representation of a chemical reaction with reactants and products showing the conservation of mass.

Coefficients Numbers placed before compounds in an equation to balance the number of atoms.

Atoms The basic units of chemical elements, conserved in number and type in reactions.

Reaction Arrow Symbol in a chemical equation indicating the direction from reactants to products.

Hydrogen A chemical element often involved in reactions, requiring balancing in equations.

Oxygen A chemical element frequently appearing in reactions, needing equal atoms on both sides.

Conservation of Mass A principle stating mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.

Stoichiometry The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations.

Reactants Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction, appearing on the left side of the equation.