Balancing Chemical Equations definitions Flashcards

Balancing Chemical Equations definitions
Balancing Chemical Equations definitions
- BalancingEnsuring the type and number of atoms are equal on both sides of a chemical equation.
- Chemical EquationA representation of a chemical reaction with reactants and products showing the conservation of mass.
- CoefficientsNumbers placed before compounds in an equation to balance the number of atoms.
- AtomsThe basic units of chemical elements, conserved in number and type in reactions.
- Reaction ArrowSymbol in a chemical equation indicating the direction from reactants to products.
- HydrogenA chemical element often involved in reactions, requiring balancing in equations.
- OxygenA chemical element frequently appearing in reactions, needing equal atoms on both sides.
- Conservation of MassA principle stating mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
- StoichiometryThe calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations.
- ReactantsSubstances present at the start of a chemical reaction, appearing on the left side of the equation.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, appearing on the right side of the equation.