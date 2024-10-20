Balancing Chemical Equations definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Balancing Chemical Equations definitions

Balancing Chemical Equations definitions
  • Balancing
    Ensuring the type and number of atoms are equal on both sides of a chemical equation.
  • Chemical Equation
    A representation of a chemical reaction with reactants and products showing the conservation of mass.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers placed before compounds in an equation to balance the number of atoms.
  • Atoms
    The basic units of chemical elements, conserved in number and type in reactions.
  • Reaction Arrow
    Symbol in a chemical equation indicating the direction from reactants to products.
  • Hydrogen
    A chemical element often involved in reactions, requiring balancing in equations.
  • Oxygen
    A chemical element frequently appearing in reactions, needing equal atoms on both sides.
  • Conservation of Mass
    A principle stating mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
  • Stoichiometry
    The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations.
  • Reactants
    Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction, appearing on the left side of the equation.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, appearing on the right side of the equation.