Balancing Chemical Equations quiz Flashcards
Balancing Chemical Equations quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the reactants in a chemical reaction?
Reactants are the starting substances in a chemical reaction that undergo change to form products.What are the reactants and products in a chemical reaction?
Reactants are the initial substances that undergo a chemical change, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction.What is the final step in creating a frequency distribution?
The final step in creating a frequency distribution is to organize the data into a table or graph that shows the frequency of each data point or range.What are the products in a chemical reaction?
Products are the substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction from the reactants.For the reaction A → B, what does it mean in terms of reactants and products?
In the reaction A → B, A is the reactant that undergoes a chemical change to form B, which is the product.What happens after Gram's iodine is added in a chemical test?
After Gram's iodine is added, it typically reacts with starch to produce a blue-black color, indicating the presence of starch.What is the purpose of coefficients in a balanced chemical equation?
Coefficients are used to ensure that the number of each type of atom is equal on both sides of the chemical equation, maintaining the law of conservation of mass.How do you determine the total number of atoms in a balanced chemical equation?
The total number of atoms is determined by multiplying the coefficient by the subscript of each element in the compound.Why is it important to balance chemical equations?
Balancing chemical equations is important to ensure that the law of conservation of mass is followed, meaning the same number of each type of atom is present on both sides of the equation.What does it mean if a chemical equation is balanced?
A balanced chemical equation means that the type and number of atoms are equal on both sides of the reaction arrow.