Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is NOT a step in balancing redox reactions in acidic media?
Adding spectator ions is NOT a step in balancing redox reactions in acidic media. The main steps include separating into half-reactions, balancing all elements except H and O, balancing O with H2O, balancing H with H+, and balancing charge with electrons.
Why is it important to balance the redox equation for the electrolysis of water?
Balancing the redox equation for the electrolysis of water ensures conservation of mass and charge, accurately representing the transfer of electrons and the correct stoichiometry of reactants and products.
Which is an important step in the alternate method for balancing equations in redox reactions?
An important step in the alternate method is separating the reaction into oxidation and reduction half-reactions before balancing atoms and charges.
Which of the following shows a balanced nuclear reaction?
A balanced nuclear reaction is one in which both the mass number and atomic number are conserved on both sides of the equation.
Write balanced half-reactions for the following redox reaction.
To write balanced half-reactions, first identify the species being oxidized and reduced, then separate the reaction into two half-reactions, balance all elements except H and O, balance O with H2O, balance H with H+, and finally balance charge with electrons.
Balance the redox reaction in acidic solution: Cu(s) + NO3⁻(aq) → Cu²⁺(aq) + NO2(g)
Oxidation half-reaction: Cu(s) → Cu²⁺(aq) + 2e⁻; Reduction half-reaction: NO3⁻(aq) + 2H⁺ + e⁻ → NO2(g) + H2O(l); Combine and balance electrons to get the overall balanced equation.
Balance each of the following redox reactions occurring in acidic aqueous solution.
To balance redox reactions in acidic solution, separate into half-reactions, balance all elements except H and O, add H2O to balance O, add H+ to balance H, and add electrons to balance charge, then combine the half-reactions.
Complete and balance the following half-reaction in acidic solution.
To complete and balance a half-reaction in acidic solution, balance all elements except H and O, add H2O to balance O, add H+ to balance H, and add electrons to balance charge.
What is the role of H+ ions when balancing redox reactions in acidic solutions?
H+ ions are used to balance hydrogen atoms in the half-reactions, ensuring both mass and charge are conserved in acidic conditions.
How do you identify which elements to focus on first when separating a redox reaction into half-reactions?
You first identify and balance all elements except for oxygen and hydrogen, as these are typically adjusted later using H2O and H+.