Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions definitions Flashcards

Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions definitions
- Redox ReactionA chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between two species, affecting oxidation states.
- Basic SolutionAn aqueous solution with a pH greater than 7, characterized by the presence of hydroxide ions.
- Acidic SolutionAn aqueous solution with a pH less than 7, often containing excess hydrogen ions.
- Hydroxide IonA negatively charged ion (OH-) commonly found in basic solutions, crucial for balancing redox reactions.
- Conservation of MassA principle stating that mass in an isolated system is neither created nor destroyed by chemical reactions.
- Conservation of ChargeA principle ensuring that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant during chemical reactions.
- Oxidation StateA number assigned to an element in a compound representing the number of electrons lost or gained.
- Electron TransferThe movement of electrons from one element or molecule to another in a redox reaction.
- Chemical ChangeA process where substances are transformed into different substances with distinct properties.
- Step 7The additional step required to balance redox reactions in basic solutions, involving hydroxide ions.