Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions definitions Flashcards

Redox Reaction A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between two species, affecting oxidation states.

Basic Solution An aqueous solution with a pH greater than 7, characterized by the presence of hydroxide ions.

Acidic Solution An aqueous solution with a pH less than 7, often containing excess hydrogen ions.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion (OH-) commonly found in basic solutions, crucial for balancing redox reactions.

Conservation of Mass A principle stating that mass in an isolated system is neither created nor destroyed by chemical reactions.

Conservation of Charge A principle ensuring that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant during chemical reactions.

Oxidation State A number assigned to an element in a compound representing the number of electrons lost or gained.

Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one element or molecule to another in a redox reaction.

Chemical Change A process where substances are transformed into different substances with distinct properties.