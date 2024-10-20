Skip to main content
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions definitions Flashcards

  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons between two species, affecting oxidation states.
  • Basic Solution
    An aqueous solution with a pH greater than 7, characterized by the presence of hydroxide ions.
  • Acidic Solution
    An aqueous solution with a pH less than 7, often containing excess hydrogen ions.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged ion (OH-) commonly found in basic solutions, crucial for balancing redox reactions.
  • Conservation of Mass
    A principle stating that mass in an isolated system is neither created nor destroyed by chemical reactions.
  • Conservation of Charge
    A principle ensuring that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant during chemical reactions.
  • Oxidation State
    A number assigned to an element in a compound representing the number of electrons lost or gained.
  • Electron Transfer
    The movement of electrons from one element or molecule to another in a redox reaction.
  • Chemical Change
    A process where substances are transformed into different substances with distinct properties.
  • Step 7
    The additional step required to balance redox reactions in basic solutions, involving hydroxide ions.