Band of Stability: Beta Decay definitions Flashcards

- Beta DecayA nuclear process where isotopes convert excess neutrons into protons to achieve stability.
- IsotopesVariants of elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
- Band of StabilityA region on the nuclear chart where stable isotopes are found, balancing neutron-to-proton ratios.
- NeutronsSubatomic particles in an atom's nucleus with no electric charge, affecting isotopic stability.
- ProtonsPositively charged subatomic particles in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity.
- Nuclear ChartA graphical representation of isotopes showing their stability based on neutron and proton numbers.
- Palladium-107An isotope that undergoes beta decay to transform into silver-107 by emitting a beta particle.
- Silver-107The stable isotope formed from palladium-107 after beta decay, with a balanced neutron-to-proton ratio.
- Beta ParticleA high-energy, high-speed electron or positron emitted during beta decay.
- Neutron-to-Proton RatioA measure of an isotope's stability, influencing its position on the band of stability.