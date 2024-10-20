Band of Stability: Beta Decay definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Beta Decay A nuclear process where isotopes convert excess neutrons into protons to achieve stability.

Isotopes Variants of elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

Band of Stability A region on the nuclear chart where stable isotopes are found, balancing neutron-to-proton ratios.

Neutrons Subatomic particles in an atom's nucleus with no electric charge, affecting isotopic stability.

Protons Positively charged subatomic particles in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity.

Nuclear Chart A graphical representation of isotopes showing their stability based on neutron and proton numbers.

Palladium-107 An isotope that undergoes beta decay to transform into silver-107 by emitting a beta particle.

Silver-107 The stable isotope formed from palladium-107 after beta decay, with a balanced neutron-to-proton ratio.

Beta Particle A high-energy, high-speed electron or positron emitted during beta decay.