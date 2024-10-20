Band of Stability: Beta Decay definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Band of Stability: Beta Decay definitions

Band of Stability: Beta Decay definitions
  • Beta Decay
    A nuclear process where isotopes convert excess neutrons into protons to achieve stability.
  • Isotopes
    Variants of elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • Band of Stability
    A region on the nuclear chart where stable isotopes are found, balancing neutron-to-proton ratios.
  • Neutrons
    Subatomic particles in an atom's nucleus with no electric charge, affecting isotopic stability.
  • Protons
    Positively charged subatomic particles in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity.
  • Nuclear Chart
    A graphical representation of isotopes showing their stability based on neutron and proton numbers.
  • Palladium-107
    An isotope that undergoes beta decay to transform into silver-107 by emitting a beta particle.
  • Silver-107
    The stable isotope formed from palladium-107 after beta decay, with a balanced neutron-to-proton ratio.
  • Beta Particle
    A high-energy, high-speed electron or positron emitted during beta decay.
  • Neutron-to-Proton Ratio
    A measure of an isotope's stability, influencing its position on the band of stability.