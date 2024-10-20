Beta Decay definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Beta Decay A nuclear process where an unstable nucleus emits a high-speed electron to convert a neutron into a proton.

Beta Particle A high-energy, high-speed electron emitted during beta decay, with negligible mass and negative charge.

Neutron A subatomic particle in the nucleus with no charge, which can convert into a proton and electron during beta decay.

Proton A positively charged subatomic particle in the nucleus, increased in number during beta decay.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle ejected from the nucleus during beta decay.

Selenium-81 An isotope that undergoes beta decay to transform into bromine-81, maintaining a mass number of 81.

Bromine-81 The product of selenium-81 after beta decay, with an increased atomic number but unchanged mass number.

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, unchanged during beta decay.

Atomic Number The number of protons in a nucleus, increased by one during beta decay.

Ionizing Power The ability of a particle to ionize atoms, lower for beta particles compared to alpha particles.

Penetrating Power The ability of a particle to pass through materials, higher for beta particles than alpha particles.

Alpha Particle A larger particle compared to beta particles, with higher ionizing but lower penetrating power.

Helium-4 An isotope representing alpha particles, consisting of two protons and two neutrons.