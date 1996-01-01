Beta Decay quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the change in atomic mass when an atom emits a beta particle during beta decay?
There is no significant change in atomic mass; the mass number remains the same because the emitted beta particle (electron) has negligible mass.During beta decay, what particles are emitted from the nucleus?
A beta particle, which is a high-speed, high-energy electron, is emitted from the nucleus during beta decay.Which notation is commonly used to represent a beta particle in nuclear equations?
A beta particle is represented as either 0/-1 e or 0/-1 β in nuclear equations.What happens to the atomic number and mass number of a nucleus when it emits a beta particle?
The atomic number increases by one, while the mass number remains unchanged.Which type of nuclide is most likely to undergo beta decay?
Nuclides with an excess number of neutrons compared to protons are most likely to undergo beta decay.If a nucleus gains a neutron and then undergoes beta emission, what change occurs in its atomic number?
The atomic number increases by one because a neutron is converted into a proton during beta emission.What happens to a neutron during beta decay?
During beta decay, a neutron splits into a proton and an electron; the proton remains in the nucleus while the electron is ejected.Why do beta particles have higher penetrating power compared to alpha particles?
Beta particles are much smaller and move faster than alpha particles, allowing them to pass through materials more easily and penetrate deeper.What type of material is required to effectively shield against beta particles?
Dense materials such as metal sheets or thick wood are needed to shield against beta particles due to their high penetrating power.How does the size of a beta particle compare to that of an alpha particle?
A beta particle, which is an electron, is much smaller than an alpha particle, which consists of two protons and two neutrons.