Binary Acids definitions Flashcards

Binary Acids Covalent compounds with hydrogen ions bonded to nonmetal anions, excluding oxygen.

Hydrobromic Acid A strong binary acid, HBr, that dissociates completely in water.

Hydrosulfuric Acid A binary acid, H2S, formed by hydrogen ions bonded to sulfur.

Hydroiodic Acid A strong binary acid, HI, known for complete dissociation in water.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong binary acid, HCl, that ionizes fully in aqueous solutions.

Hydrofluoric Acid A weak binary acid, HF, that partially dissociates in water.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing acid strength.

Atomic Radius The size of an atom, affecting the strength of binary acids in the same group.

Halogens Group 7A elements, including fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.

Strong Electrolytes Substances that dissociate completely in water, like strong binary acids.

Weak Electrolytes Substances that partially dissociate in water, like weak binary acids.

Dissociation The process by which acids break into ions in solution.

Periodic Trends Patterns in the periodic table, such as electronegativity and atomic radius.

Proton Donation The release of H+ ions by acids, indicating their strength.