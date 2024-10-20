Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Binary Acids definitions Flashcards

Back
Binary Acids definitions
1/15
  • Binary Acids
    Covalent compounds with hydrogen ions bonded to nonmetal anions, excluding oxygen.
  • Hydrobromic Acid
    A strong binary acid, HBr, that dissociates completely in water.
  • Hydrosulfuric Acid
    A binary acid, H2S, formed by hydrogen ions bonded to sulfur.
  • Hydroiodic Acid
    A strong binary acid, HI, known for complete dissociation in water.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong binary acid, HCl, that ionizes fully in aqueous solutions.
  • Hydrofluoric Acid
    A weak binary acid, HF, that partially dissociates in water.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing acid strength.
  • Atomic Radius
    The size of an atom, affecting the strength of binary acids in the same group.
  • Halogens
    Group 7A elements, including fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.
  • Strong Electrolytes
    Substances that dissociate completely in water, like strong binary acids.
  • Weak Electrolytes
    Substances that partially dissociate in water, like weak binary acids.
  • Dissociation
    The process by which acids break into ions in solution.
  • Periodic Trends
    Patterns in the periodic table, such as electronegativity and atomic radius.
  • Proton Donation
    The release of H+ ions by acids, indicating their strength.
  • Halo Acids
    Binary acids with hydrogen ions bonded to halogens, often strong acids.