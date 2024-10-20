Binary Acids definitions Flashcards
Binary Acids definitions
- Binary AcidsCovalent compounds with hydrogen ions bonded to nonmetal anions, excluding oxygen.
- Hydrobromic AcidA strong binary acid, HBr, that dissociates completely in water.
- Hydrosulfuric AcidA binary acid, H2S, formed by hydrogen ions bonded to sulfur.
- Hydroiodic AcidA strong binary acid, HI, known for complete dissociation in water.
- Hydrochloric AcidA strong binary acid, HCl, that ionizes fully in aqueous solutions.
- Hydrofluoric AcidA weak binary acid, HF, that partially dissociates in water.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, influencing acid strength.
- Atomic RadiusThe size of an atom, affecting the strength of binary acids in the same group.
- HalogensGroup 7A elements, including fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.
- Strong ElectrolytesSubstances that dissociate completely in water, like strong binary acids.
- Weak ElectrolytesSubstances that partially dissociate in water, like weak binary acids.
- DissociationThe process by which acids break into ions in solution.
- Periodic TrendsPatterns in the periodic table, such as electronegativity and atomic radius.
- Proton DonationThe release of H+ ions by acids, indicating their strength.
- Halo AcidsBinary acids with hydrogen ions bonded to halogens, often strong acids.