Bohr Model definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Bohr Model A model where electrons orbit the nucleus in defined paths called shells, each with a specific energy level.

Shell A grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus, associated with a specific energy level denoted by n.

Principal Quantum Number Denoted by n, it represents the shell number and energy level of an electron in an atom.

Rydberg Constant A constant used in calculating the potential energy of an electron in a shell, valued at 2.178 x 10^-18 J.

Atomic Number The number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, denoted by Z.

Potential Energy The energy of position for an electron in a shell, calculated using the Rydberg formula.

Absorption The process where an electron moves to a higher energy shell by absorbing energy.

Emission The process where an electron releases energy and moves to a lower energy shell.

Ground State The lowest energy state of an electron in an atom, typically the original shell.

Excited State A higher energy state of an electron after absorbing energy and moving to a higher shell.

Energy Transition The movement of an electron between shells, requiring energy proportional to the distance.

Photon A particle representing a quantum of light, which can transfer energy to electrons.

Orbit The path followed by electrons around the nucleus in the Bohr model.

Proton A positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom.