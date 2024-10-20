Bohr Model definitions Flashcards
Bohr Model definitions
- Bohr ModelA model where electrons orbit the nucleus in defined paths called shells, each with a specific energy level.
- ShellA grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus, associated with a specific energy level denoted by n.
- Principal Quantum NumberDenoted by n, it represents the shell number and energy level of an electron in an atom.
- Rydberg ConstantA constant used in calculating the potential energy of an electron in a shell, valued at 2.178 x 10^-18 J.
- Atomic NumberThe number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, denoted by Z.
- Potential EnergyThe energy of position for an electron in a shell, calculated using the Rydberg formula.
- AbsorptionThe process where an electron moves to a higher energy shell by absorbing energy.
- EmissionThe process where an electron releases energy and moves to a lower energy shell.
- Ground StateThe lowest energy state of an electron in an atom, typically the original shell.
- Excited StateA higher energy state of an electron after absorbing energy and moving to a higher shell.
- Energy TransitionThe movement of an electron between shells, requiring energy proportional to the distance.
- PhotonA particle representing a quantum of light, which can transfer energy to electrons.
- OrbitThe path followed by electrons around the nucleus in the Bohr model.
- ProtonA positively charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom.
- NeutronA neutrally charged particle found in the nucleus of an atom.