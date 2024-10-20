Bohr Model quiz Flashcards
Bohr Model quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the Bohr model of the atom?
The Bohr model describes electrons orbiting the nucleus in defined paths called shells, each with a specific energy level.How is the potential energy of an electron in a shell calculated in the Bohr model?
The potential energy is calculated using the formula En=-R(Z2/n2), where R is the Rydberg constant, Z is the atomic number, and n is the shell number.What happens when an electron absorbs energy in the Bohr model?
When an electron absorbs energy, it moves from a lower energy shell to a higher energy shell.What occurs during the emission of energy by an electron in the Bohr model?
During emission, an electron releases energy and moves from a higher energy shell to a lower energy shell.How does the distance between shells affect the energy required for electron transitions?
Greater distances between shells require more energy for electron transitions, while smaller distances require less energy.What is the Rydberg constant used for in the Bohr model?
The Rydberg constant is used to calculate the potential energy of electrons in shells, with a value of 2.178 x 10^-18 J.What is the relationship between shell number and energy level in the Bohr model?
The shell number corresponds to the energy level, with higher shell numbers indicating higher energy levels.How does the atomic number (Z) factor into the Bohr model's energy calculation?
The atomic number (Z) is squared and used in the formula to calculate the potential energy of an electron in a shell.What is the significance of the principal quantum number (n) in the Bohr model?
The principal quantum number (n) represents the shell number and determines the energy level of an electron.Why is less energy required for electron transitions between higher shells?
Less energy is required because the distance between higher shells is smaller compared to lower shells.