Boiling Point Elevation definitions Flashcards

Boiling Point Elevation Phenomenon where adding a solute to a solvent increases the boiling point of the solution.

Normal Boiling Point The boiling point of a pure solvent before any solute is added.

Boiling Point of Solution The boiling point of a solvent after a solute has been added.

ΔTb The change in boiling point due to the addition of a solute.

Van't Hoff Factor A factor representing the number of particles a solute forms in solution.

Kb The boiling point elevation constant of a solvent, measured in °C/m.

Molality Concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.

Colligative Properties Properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles, not their identity.

Covalent Compound A compound with a Van't Hoff factor of 1, typically non-volatile and non-ionic.

Non-volatile A substance that does not readily evaporate into a gas under existing conditions.

Non-ionic A compound that does not dissociate into ions in solution.

Electrolyte A substance that dissociates into ions in solution, affecting the Van't Hoff factor.

Water A common solvent with a Kb value of 0.51 °C/m used in boiling point elevation.

Benzene A solvent with a Kb value of 2.53 °C/m used in boiling point elevation.