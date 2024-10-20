Skip to main content
Boiling Point Elevation definitions Flashcards

Boiling Point Elevation definitions
  • Boiling Point Elevation
    Phenomenon where adding a solute to a solvent increases the boiling point of the solution.
  • Normal Boiling Point
    The boiling point of a pure solvent before any solute is added.
  • Boiling Point of Solution
    The boiling point of a solvent after a solute has been added.
  • ΔTb
    The change in boiling point due to the addition of a solute.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    A factor representing the number of particles a solute forms in solution.
  • Kb
    The boiling point elevation constant of a solvent, measured in °C/m.
  • Molality
    Concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.
  • Colligative Properties
    Properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles, not their identity.
  • Covalent Compound
    A compound with a Van't Hoff factor of 1, typically non-volatile and non-ionic.
  • Non-volatile
    A substance that does not readily evaporate into a gas under existing conditions.
  • Non-ionic
    A compound that does not dissociate into ions in solution.
  • Electrolyte
    A substance that dissociates into ions in solution, affecting the Van't Hoff factor.
  • Water
    A common solvent with a Kb value of 0.51 °C/m used in boiling point elevation.
  • Benzene
    A solvent with a Kb value of 2.53 °C/m used in boiling point elevation.
  • Chloroform
    A solvent with a Kb value of 3.60 °C/m used in boiling point elevation.