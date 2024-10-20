Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Intermolecular Forces Attractive forces between molecules influencing physical properties like boiling point and viscosity.

Boiling Point Temperature where liquid and gas are in equilibrium; increases with stronger intermolecular forces.

Melting Point Temperature where solid and liquid are in equilibrium; higher with stronger intermolecular forces.

Surface Tension Measure of cohesive forces at a liquid's surface; stronger with increased intermolecular forces.

Viscosity Resistance to flow in a substance; higher with stronger intermolecular forces, reduced by heat.

Vapor Pressure Pressure exerted by gas on a liquid's surface; inversely related to intermolecular force strength.

Equilibrium State where two phases, like liquid and gas, coexist without net change; crucial in boiling and melting points.

Cohesive Forces Attractive forces between similar molecules, contributing to surface tension.

Condensation Process where gas transforms into liquid, part of vapor pressure equilibrium.