Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties definitions Flashcards

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties definitions

Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties definitions
  • Intermolecular Forces
    Attractive forces between molecules influencing physical properties like boiling point and viscosity.
  • Boiling Point
    Temperature where liquid and gas are in equilibrium; increases with stronger intermolecular forces.
  • Melting Point
    Temperature where solid and liquid are in equilibrium; higher with stronger intermolecular forces.
  • Surface Tension
    Measure of cohesive forces at a liquid's surface; stronger with increased intermolecular forces.
  • Viscosity
    Resistance to flow in a substance; higher with stronger intermolecular forces, reduced by heat.
  • Vapor Pressure
    Pressure exerted by gas on a liquid's surface; inversely related to intermolecular force strength.
  • Equilibrium
    State where two phases, like liquid and gas, coexist without net change; crucial in boiling and melting points.
  • Cohesive Forces
    Attractive forces between similar molecules, contributing to surface tension.
  • Condensation
    Process where gas transforms into liquid, part of vapor pressure equilibrium.
  • Vaporization
    Process where liquid transforms into gas, part of vapor pressure equilibrium.