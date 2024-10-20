Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties definitions Flashcards
- Intermolecular ForcesAttractive forces between molecules influencing physical properties like boiling point and viscosity.
- Boiling PointTemperature where liquid and gas are in equilibrium; increases with stronger intermolecular forces.
- Melting PointTemperature where solid and liquid are in equilibrium; higher with stronger intermolecular forces.
- Surface TensionMeasure of cohesive forces at a liquid's surface; stronger with increased intermolecular forces.
- ViscosityResistance to flow in a substance; higher with stronger intermolecular forces, reduced by heat.
- Vapor PressurePressure exerted by gas on a liquid's surface; inversely related to intermolecular force strength.
- EquilibriumState where two phases, like liquid and gas, coexist without net change; crucial in boiling and melting points.
- Cohesive ForcesAttractive forces between similar molecules, contributing to surface tension.
- CondensationProcess where gas transforms into liquid, part of vapor pressure equilibrium.
- VaporizationProcess where liquid transforms into gas, part of vapor pressure equilibrium.